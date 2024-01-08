Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, January 8
Two youths, aged around 25 years, were reportedly found dead near the railway track in Chilla village of Mohali district during the wee hours on Monday.
Police suspect it to be a case of murder as the bodies appear to have been brought and dumped near the track.
According to officials, one of the deceased has injury marks on the neck.
Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the spot and a destroyed mobile phone and its cover was retrieved from there.
Government Railway Police DSP Jagmohan Singh said they had received the information from the station master at around 2:30 am.
He said the deceased persons appear to be migrants and further investigation was under way to verify more details.
The bodies were sent to Phase-6 Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy
The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
ED arrests former Haryana INLD MLA Dilbag Singh, aide in ‘illegal mining’-linked money-laundering case
Singh is a former legislator of the INLD from Yamunanagar