 Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

  • Chandigarh
Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

According to officials, one of the deceased has injury marks on the neck

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 8

Two youths, aged around 25 years, were reportedly found dead near the railway track in Chilla village of Mohali district during the wee hours on Monday.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder as the bodies appear to have been brought and dumped near the track.

According to officials, one of the deceased has injury marks on the neck.

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the spot and a destroyed mobile phone and its cover was retrieved from there.

Government Railway Police DSP Jagmohan Singh said they had received the information from the station master at around 2:30 am.

He said the deceased persons appear to be migrants and further investigation was under way to verify more details.

The bodies were sent to Phase-6 Civil Hospital for postmortem.

