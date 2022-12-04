Two youths held for stealing phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two residents of Patiala, Jaspreet Singh, 24, and Kamaljit, 29, have been arrested for stealing a mobile phone of a Sector 49 resident, Vinit Bhatiya, near a park in Sector 49 on December 2. The suspects had fled on a bike, but were arrested later. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Sec 12 resident duped of Rs 3L

Chandigarh: A Sector 12 resident reported that unknown person duped her of Rs 3 lakh online on the pretext of updating electric bill. The incident took place on December 2. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Valuables stolen from house

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, reported that unknown person stole her phone and Tablet from her room on December 2. On the girl’s complaint, a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Biker injured in accident

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Malkit Singh, reported that a car driver, Rajat of Mani Majra, hit his bike near the motor market on December 1. Bike rider Rahul Kumar of Nayagaon was injured in the incident and admitted to the PGI. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

One arrested for vehicle theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for stealing a scooty. In his complaint to the police, Khuda Lahora resident Bhim Chand stated that Sunny stole his scooty from near his house. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.