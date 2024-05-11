Two youths injured in attack over old rivalry

Panchkula, May 10
Two youths were injured in an attack over an old rivalry at Tipra village of Kalka here.
In his complaint to the police, Sohil, a resident of Tipra, stated that he and his relative Ajaz were at an open ground near Tipra tower on Wednesday when Manish came there and attacked Ajaz with a knife. He claimed that over 8-9 youths, who came along with Manish, also attacked them with sticks, sharp weapons and other items when he tried to rescue Ajaz.
The complainant stated that Manish fled the spot with his accomplices after which the two youths were admitted to Government Hospital, Kalka. They were later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.
A case has been registered against Manish and some unidentified youths under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the IPC at the Kalka police station.
