Two youths nabbed for robbing banker

Zirakpur, April 2
The police have arrested two persons on the charge of robbing a 52-year-old bank employee of Rs 1.2 lakh and valuables near Zirakpur, within 48 hours after the incident.
On Friday, Vikas Sharma, who was waiting for a bus at Peerwala Chowk, Chhat light point, was robbed by two car-borne youths. They made him transfer Rs 1 lakh through UPI and then took him to an ATM at Dashmesh Nagar at gunpoint, where they withdrew Rs 20,000.
Before fleeing, the duo also snatched his purse, mobile phones and gold rings.
The police registered a case under Section 379-B, 382, 506 and 34 of the IPC, and 25 of the Arms Act, at Zirakpur yesterday.
One of the suspects has been identified as Nitin Kumar of Abohar. He is already facing five cases related to snatching, attempt to murder, NDPS Act and illegal arms. His accomplice has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Sigma City, Zirakpur.
Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “A .32-caliber pistol, along with five live rounds and the car used in the crime, has been recovered from them.”
