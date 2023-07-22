Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 21

Three unidentified youths fired four shots, injuring two car-borne youths at Metro Plaza in Lohgarh this evening. Inderjit Singh of Nawanshahr suffered a gunshot injury in the chest and Ludhiana resident Satinder Singh in the thigh. Inderjit drove the car to some distance before he fainted.

Broad daylight shooting Incident happened at Metro Plaza in Lohgarh around 5:45 pm

Inderjit of Nawanshahr and Satinder of Ludhiana shot at as their car passed by three assailants

Inderjit, who was shot in chest, drove to some distance and fainted

The three assailants, who were waiting for the duo in a white car, fired two gunshots in the front and two at the back of a moving car, in which the victims were travelling, before fleeing the spot.

Empty shells at the spot. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Sources said Inderjit and Satinder had come to Metro Plaza to meet someone around 5:15 pm. While they were returning around 5:45 pm, the three assailants opened fire on their car as it passed by.

The police have recovered four empty shells from the spot. Indejit has been admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur and Satinder to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The assault was captured on CCTV cameras. Mohali SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh said, “The injured are not yet in a condition to give a statement.”

