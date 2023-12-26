Two Zirakpur probe officers issued notice

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 25

The Zirakpur police have issued notices to its two investigating officers after their performance was not found satisfactory in the annual assessment.

Five investigation officers of the subdivision have been recommended for rewards for their good work this year.

Zirakpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjeet Singh Brar today held a public meeting to address grievances and pending complaints of the residents. Zirakpur and Dhakoli SHOs also attended the meeting.

In a crime meeting, pending case files with investigating officers were discussed and directions were passed to take these to a logical end.

