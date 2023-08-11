U-14 inter-school meet: Tribune School off to a winning start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The Tribune School, Sector 29, logged a 4-0 win over Government Model High School, Sector 41, on the opening day of the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament.

Samar drew the first blood in the fourth minute, while Abhay scored a hat-trick to make it 4-0 for the side. He netted the team’s second goal in the 11th minute followed by two more in the 15th and 19th minutes to deal an easy win for the side.

St Anne’s School, Sector 32, recorded 2-0 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49. Sarjan (fourth and fifth minutes) netted both the goals.

Yash Tiwari (first, fifth, 19th and 28th) netted four goals as Ashiana School, Sector 46, recorded a 4-0 win over Sri Guru Hakrishan Model High School, Sector 38, while St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, ousted Shishu Niketan School, Sector 43, in the last match. The Sector 44 team recorded a 3-0 win as Bir (first and 38th) netted two goals, while Yuvraj scored one in the 19th minute.

Naina shines for GMSSS-21

Naina scored two goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, recorded a 2-0 win over the GMSSS, Sector 10, during the girls’ U-14 inter-school football tournament. She scored the first goal in the 16th minute followed by another in the 24th minute of the game.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, registered a solitary goal win over the GMHS, Sector 20. Ravya Sood netted the only goal of the match.

St Stephen’s girls triumph

In the girls’ U-14 inter-school table tennis tournament, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, recorded a 3-1 win over Sri Aurbindo School, Sector 27. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, logged a 3-0 win over the GMSSS, Sector 56, while Delhi Public School, Sector 40, defeated Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and St Xavier’s got the better of Ashiana with identical scores of 3-0.

