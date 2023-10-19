U-16 cricket tourney begins today

Chandigarh, October 18
The third edition of the Balramji Das Tandon Memorial U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament will be played from October 19 to November 1.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the event at DAV College, Sector 10. UT Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon said a total 10 teams from nine cricket boards would participate in the tourney.
The teams from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Goa, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand will participate in this event. Each match will last two days and 90 overs will be bowled on each day.
