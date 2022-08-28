U-16 meet: Jaiswal's six-wkt haul helps Terrace Zone win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

A six-wicket haul by Prabhakar Jaiswal helped Terrace Zone defeat Bird Park Zone by 67 runs in the first match of UTCA U-16 Cricket Tournament.

Chasing Terrace Zone’s total of 277 runs, Bird Park Zone batters scored 210 runs. Jaiswal claimed 6/41 for the bowling side. Rupesh Yadav’s 125-run contribution went in vain.

In another match, Rock Zone took a 133-run lead over Leisure Zone. Batting first, Leisure Zone was bundled out for 44 runs. Anmolpreet took three wickets, while Gursimardeep and Udayveer claimed two wickets each

In reply, Rock Zone ended the first day’s play at 177/4. Udayveer made 125 runs to remain the highest run scorer for the side. In the third match, Rose Zone scored 272 runs against Sukhna Zone. Markanday took four wickets, while Ankan took three for the bowling side.