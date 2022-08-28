U-16 meet: Jaiswal's six-wkt haul helps Terrace Zone win

Chandigarh, August 27
A six-wicket haul by Prabhakar Jaiswal helped Terrace Zone defeat Bird Park Zone by 67 runs in the first match of UTCA U-16 Cricket Tournament.
Chasing Terrace Zone’s total of 277 runs, Bird Park Zone batters scored 210 runs. Jaiswal claimed 6/41 for the bowling side. Rupesh Yadav’s 125-run contribution went in vain.
In another match, Rock Zone took a 133-run lead over Leisure Zone. Batting first, Leisure Zone was bundled out for 44 runs. Anmolpreet took three wickets, while Gursimardeep and Udayveer claimed two wickets each
In reply, Rock Zone ended the first day’s play at 177/4. Udayveer made 125 runs to remain the highest run scorer for the side. In the third match, Rose Zone scored 272 runs against Sukhna Zone. Markanday took four wickets, while Ankan took three for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...