U-16: Peace Zone beat Terrace Zone by 42 runs

Chandigarh, August 21
Peace Zone registered a convincing 42-run win over Terrace Zone during a league match of the ongoing UTCA U-16 Cricket Tournament at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36.
Batting first, Peace Zone scored 195/7 in the stipulated 50 overs. Rupesh Yadav (78) led the score chart, followed by Meet Dhaiya (40). Gagan Singh (3/17) picked majority of the wickets for the bowling side.
Terrace Zone got off to a solid start with an 82-run stand by openers Akul Bhanot and Ujjay. However, Peace Zone made a comeback in the match and claimed half the opposition batters for 103 runs. Terrace Zone were all out for 153 runs.
