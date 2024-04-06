U-18 tennis tourney to start on April 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for Boys & Girls Under-18 from April 8 to 13. The qualifying match, for which 51 players have signed-in, will be played on April 6 and 7 in CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10 C.

Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh will take part in the tournament.

