U-18 tennis tourney to start on April 8

Chandigarh, April 5
Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for Boys & Girls Under-18 from April 8 to 13. The qualifying match, for which 51 players have signed-in, will be played on April 6 and 7 in CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10 C.
Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh will take part in the tournament.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...