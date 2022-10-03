U-19 T20 meet: Chandigarh girls face second consecutive defeat

Chandigarh, October 2
The girls’ team of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, faced their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing U-19 T20 Tournament at Ahmadabad. The side went down by nine wickets against Uttarakhand.
Batting first, Chandigarh eves scored 102 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Parushi (45), Twinkle (20) and Deepti Walia (18) remained the main scorers for the side.
In reply, Uttarakhand achieved the target in the 16th over. Chandigarh eves will now play their third match against Saurashtra on October 4.
Baroda, Haryana win
Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered an 11-run win over Kerala at the Sector 16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 97/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Kerala posted 86 runs before getting all out in 17 overs.
In the second match, Baroda defeated Manipur by 151 runs. Batting first, Baroda scored 199 runs in 30 overs. In reply, Manipur eves posted 48/9 in 20 overs. At Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, Haryana registered a 140-run win over Mizoram. Batting first, Haryana scored 152/2. In reply, Mizoram collapsed at the score of 12 runs.
