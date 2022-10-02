U-19 T20 meet: Madhya Pradesh eves beat UTCA

Chandigarh, October 1
The girls’ team of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, went down by 103 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the opening match of the Women’s U-19 T20 Tournament in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 169 runs in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Kanishka (68), Soumya Tiwary (46) and Shreya Dixit (37).
In reply, Chandigarh girls scored 66/9 in 20 overs. Twinkle Pathak (23) remained the top scorer for the side. Vaishnavi Sharma (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers. Chandigarh will play their second match against Uttarakhand on October 2.
Hry, Kerala, M’rashtra win
Meanwhile, Haryana eves registered a 10-wicket win over Manipur in the opening encounter of the BCCI Women’s U-19 T20 being played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here.
After winning the toss, Haryana skipper put Manipur to bat first. Tannu Jangu (3/14) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, restricting the opposite team to 34/9. In reply, unbeaten contribution by Tanisha (17) and Sonia (13) helped Haryana register an easy win.
In another match, Kerala defeated Baroda by 25 runs. Batting first, Kerala scored 105/6 in the allotted overs with the help of Najla (28) and Diya (19). In reply, Baroda was bundled out for 80 runs. Prapti (36) was the lone top scorer for the side.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, registered a 93-run win over Mizoram at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 131/5 with the help of IM Savarkar (40) and Shweta Sawant (28). In reply, Mizoram scored 38 runs before getting all out in 17 overs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...