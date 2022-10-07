U-19 T20 tourney: Chandigarh girls face yet another defeat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, girls’ team faced yet another defeat in the ongoing Women’s U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament in Ahmadabad today. Assam defeated Chandigarh by eight wickets. Batting first, Chandigarh posted 101/5 runs in the allotted 20 overs with the help of skipper Twinkle Pathak (38) and Parushi Prabhakar (32). In reply Assam achieved the target in the 19th over with the help of Khushi (38) and Amontika (29). Chandigarh will play their fourth match against Uttar Pradesh on October 7.

Maharashtra log win

Maharashtra outplayed Manipur by 134 runs at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 176/2 in 20 overs. KN Mulla scored unbeaten 98 off 58 balls, studded with 16 boundaries. IM Savarkar also contributed 39 runs. In reply, Manipur was bundled out for 42 runs as Shweta Sawant claimed 4/4 for the bowling side.

In another match, Kerala defeated Mizoram by 10 wickets. Batting first, Mizoram was restricted to 28 runs in 17 overs. Answara Santhosh claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side. In reply, Kerala surpassed the target with the help of openers Mariam Sabin (15) and K Pradeep (10) in the 3rd over.

Haryana registered a 12-run victory over Baroda at the Mahajan Cricket Ground. Haryana scored 101/7 with the help of Sonia (54). In reply, Baroda posted 89/9 as Nidhi (33) remained the main contributor for the side.

