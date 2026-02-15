DT
Home / Chandigarh / U-23 cricket tournament

U-23 cricket tournament

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:46 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
JR Cricket Academy, Barwala, defeated CL Champs Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the 4th RP Singh Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, CLChamps Cricket Academy, Panchkula were all out at 163 runs in 37.4 overs. Mohit Nain top-scored with 68, while Vansh Kumar added 21 and Parmeet Singh contributed 19. Rohit claimed a six-wicket haul, while Akhilesh claimed three and Abhinav Vig picked one for the bowling side. In reply, JR Academy achieved the target in 27.3 overs with the help of Anmol Kaushik (68) and Rudra Rawat (51). Ishant Rawat claimed two and Raman Kataria picked one for the bowling side. In the second match, Professional Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, defeated Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur by 198 runs.

