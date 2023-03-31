U-WIN registrations soon in Panchkula to vaccinate kids

Panchkula, March 30
After Faridabad and Panipat, children in Panchkula will soon be registered on the U-WIN portal for routine immunisation just like Covid vaccination. For this, the Panchkula Health Department has collected data of children at its level. In the first phase, children up to two years will be registered.
Plan is to include children up to 14 years of age. People will stand to benefit as besides routine immunisation, complete record will be available online which can be retrieved anytime and anywhere. At present, the health authorities make cards manually to record child’s vaccination.
