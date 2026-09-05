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Home / Chandigarh / Uday Saharan’s 50 runs off 16 balls power Bathinda Royals victory over Amritsar Soormas in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Uday Saharan’s 50 runs off 16 balls power Bathinda Royals victory over Amritsar Soormas in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Batters of Bathinda Royals during their match against Amritsar Soormas at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.
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Uday Saharan scored the joint-fastest 50 of the tournament to help Bathinda Royals register a comfortable eight-wicket win over Amritsar Soormas in a rain-curtailed fixture of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, at the IS Bindra Stadium.

Soormas managed 105/7 in their allotted 11 overs after rain interrupted the game and reduced the contest to 11 overs per side. Soormas lost a couple of early wickets before the rain arrived in the fifth over. Following the resumption, they looked to score quickly but struggled to build partnerships as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

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Abhay Choudhary provided some much-needed momentum with a quick-fire 36 off 21 balls. He played attacking shots and kept the scoreboard moving before being run out in the final over. Rahul Kumar also made a useful contribution by posting 25 off 12 balls. Ashwani Kumar and Sumit Sharma picked one wicket each for the bowling side.

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Chasing the revised target of 107, Royals lost Noorveer early, but Saharan, who blasted 60 off 20 balls, and Harnoor Singh quickly took control of the chase. The pair attacked the Amritsar bowlers and added 73 for the second wicket, putting Bathinda firmly in command.

Saharan continued his aggressive approach. He eventually fell while attempting another big shot, hitting the ball in the air and finding a fielder in the deep. Harnoor stayed till the end and calmly guided Royals over the line, remaining unbeaten on 29 off 15 balls.

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