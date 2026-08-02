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Home / Chandigarh / Udbhav, Divyansh fashion GNPS win in cricket meet

Udbhav, Divyansh fashion GNPS win in cricket meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Udbhav scored 58 off 38 balls to help Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sector 36, post a 36-run win over Vivek High School, Sector 38, during the U-14 interschool cricket tournament for boys.

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Batting first, the Sector 36 team posted 113/2 in the allotted overs with the help of Udbhav and Sawan (19). Kevin and Advik claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 38 team posted 77 runs in the allotted slot. Divyansh claimed 6/12 and Anshuman picked 2/5 for the bowling side.

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In the second match, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, logged defeated RIMT, Manimajra. Batting first, the Sector 44 team posted 106/3. In reply, the Manimajra team scored 86.

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