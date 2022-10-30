Udhav, Manya claim TT titles

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 29

Udhav Gautam and Manya of Manav Mangal School won the U-11 and U-13 titles, respectively, on the opening day of the Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship, organised by the Table Tennis District Association Panchkula.

In the U-11 category, Gautam defeated Ashwith (13-11, 11-6, 11-5) to win the title. In semi-finals, Gautam defeated Manya (11-5, 11-5, 11-4) and Ashwith overpowered Parvik Kamboj (7-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4, 14-12).

In the girls’ U-13 final, Manya defeated Rachita (11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 13-11). In the semis, Manya ousted Titiksha (11-5, 11-3, 11-6) and Rachita ousted Riddhi (11-2, 11-7, 11-9). In the boys’ U-13 final, Aaradhya defeated Japmehardeep (11-2, 11-7, 13-11).

Before moving to the final, Aaradhya defeated Bhavik Goyal (11-3, 11-3, 11-7) and Japmehardeep ousted Arjun (11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 11-7). In the girls’ U-19 event, Manal won the final by defeating Divya (11-1, 11-3, 11-7).

In the semis, Manal defeated Titiksha (11-1, 11-0, 11-0) and Divya overpowered Nanki (11-4, 11-7, 11-9). Jashan won the boys’ U-19 final by defeating Karan (11-1, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7). Jashan defeated Digvijay (11-2, 11-5, 11-3) and Karan ousted Arnav (11-5, 11-9, 11-3) in the final-four stage.