UHBVN to redress consumer plaints

Panchkula, December 3

The Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the UHBVN will hear complaints related to financial disputes that involve amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Complaints under the Panchkula zone (Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar) will be redressed on December 4, 11, 18 and 26 at the Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Panchkula, at the UHBVN headquarters, Vidyut Sadan, Industrial Plant 3 and 4, Sector 14, Panchkula, from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Cases related to wrong bills, electricity rates, metre security-related matters, defective meters and voltage in the districts of Panchkula zone would be settled. Cases related to power theft, misuse of electricity and accidents, among others would not be considered.

