UIAMS organises MBA students' visit to SEBI

Chandigarh, October 21
The University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University, organised a visit to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Chandigarh, for the students of the MBA (Capital Market) course.
The basic motive of the visit was to understand the objectives, functioning and operations of SEBI.
Rajesh, Regional Director, and Mohita Sabherwal Dahiya, AGM, SEBI, were the key speakers. All questions put up by the participants about markets, IPOs, FPOs, procedure of IPOs and taxation issues were addressed by the SEBI officials.
