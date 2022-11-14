UIET, Chandigarh, award ceremony

Chandigarh, November 13
The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) organised a degree award ceremony for the students who passed out in 2021 at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18.
Around 250 students of ME and BE courses of CSE, IT, Biotech, EEE, ECE and Mechanical were awarded degrees at the ceremony. Six topper students were awarded gold medals. Prof JK Goswamy, Director, UIET, welcomed the dignitaries.
Sunny Guglani, Head, Air Bus, India and South Asia, was the guest of honour.
The event was followed by Alumni Meet 2022.
