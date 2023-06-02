UIPS gets new chief

Chandigarh, June 1
Prof Anil Kumar has joined as the Chairperson of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University (PU).
He is also head and coordinator of the Central Animal House, PU; member secretary, CPCSEA, PU, and nodal officer, National E-Scholarship Cell, PU.
