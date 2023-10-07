UK experts to help city on low emission zones

Chandigarh, October 6
The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the UT Administration, hosted a workshop on low emission zones (LEZ) in the city. LEZs, designated areas where access for polluting vehicles is restricted, are part of a key strategy aimed at enhancing air quality. The programme will facilitate collaboration between city officials and CENEX experts.
