Chandigarh

UN tech envoy warns against digital power concentration

At PU colloquium, Gill calls for AI literacy across disciplines

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Amandeep Singh Gill delivers Panjab University Colloquium live online lecture on Monday.
Amandeep Singh Gill, Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, on Monday cautioned against the growing concentration of digital power in a few private hands and called for wider AI literacy across disciplines to ensure inclusive and responsible technological growth.

Delivering the Panjab University Colloquium live online lecture on 'Technology’s Promise and Peril: What role for the United Nations?' at Panjab University, Gill said emerging technologies are reshaping economic systems and social relations.

While artificial intelligence promises higher productivity and faster scientific breakthroughs, he warned that excessive concentration of technological power could create dependencies, undermine national sovereignty and threaten fundamental freedoms.

He stressed the urgent need for regulatory frameworks and global coordination to address risks such as cybercrime, mass surveillance and unregulated digital spaces. As AI evolves, safeguards and protocols will be strengthened, he said, adding that there is no cause for undue alarm if nations cooperate.

Gill urged educators and students not to view AI as confined to elite technical institutions. Universities like PU, he said, can play a transformative role by integrating legal, scientific and social science expertise with AI applications. Through curriculum reform, research and start-up initiatives, institutions can develop indigenous AI-enabled solutions tailored to national needs.

He underlined that domain experts should build their own AI tools instead of relying solely on external platforms and called for embedding AI literacy across academic disciplines.

Referring to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Dr Gill said multilateralism may be under strain but remains vital. The UN continues to provide an inclusive platform for global dialogue on AI governance, including discussions on a proposed Global Fund for AI capacity building.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig presided over the event, which was attended by faculty members, researchers and students.

