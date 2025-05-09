Unacceptable indifference: CJM flags alarming lapses at P’kula’s Shishu Greh

In a damning disclosure, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, Aparna Bhardwaj, has revealed alarming lapses in child care, safety and management at Shishu Greh, Sector 15, following a surprise inspection. The findings have brought to light the appalling conditions in which children are housed, prompting Bhardwaj to formally alert the Deputy Commissioner and call for urgent corrective measures.

Upon arrival, Bhardwaj found no responsible supervision at the facility. Neither officials nor staff were present in the crèche or at the reception area—critical points that require constant oversight. Instead, the officials were found engaged in casual conversation within office premises, detached from their duties.

Inside the crèche, nine children were left entirely unattended, raising serious concerns about their safety and emotional welfare. The absence of supervision not only breaches basic care standards but represents a direct risk to vulnerable minors under state protection.

Further compounding the issue, the outdoor garden area—intended as a recreational space for children—was found littered and unhygienic. When questioned, the staff in charge claimed they needed instructions from Bhardwaj herself to ensure cleaning staff performed their duties. This response, described as evasive and irresponsible, highlighted a culture of deep-rooted negligence.

A grave fire hazard was also discovered at the facility’s entrance, where three filled LPG cylinders were being stored openly. Though staff insisted the cylinders were meant for cooking, Bhardwaj firmly reminded them that such flammable materials must be kept in a separate area, far from living quarters—particularly in a facility housing children. She categorically condemned the unsafe practice and flagged it as a critical safety risk.

The inspection further revealed that multiple CCTV cameras installed for surveillance were non-functional. Bhardwaj was informed that the malfunctioning cameras had been flagged in previous inspections as well, but no remedial action had been taken. The absence of a functioning monitoring system leaves the facility vulnerable and undermines both accountability and emergency response.

All evidence from the inspection—including photographs and video footage—has been documented for official review.

In her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, Bhardwaj outlined these serious lapses and called for urgent administrative intervention. She recommended both immediate rectification and firm accountability of the officials and staff responsible. Her report underscores that facilities responsible for child welfare cannot operate amid such indifference and systemic neglect.

“Institutions meant for the care and protection of children must uphold the highest standards of hygiene, vigilance and safety,” Bhardwaj stated after the inspection. “The indifference observed today is unacceptable. Any continued negligence will be treated with utmost seriousness.”