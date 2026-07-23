Unattended barricades hassle commuters

Unattended barricades on the road dividing Phases 6 and 7 in Mohali have been obstructing the flow of traffic, especially in rush hours, for the past many days. Area residents said the “careless attitude” of the Mohali police could turn fatal for commuters.

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They said the police station that looks after the checkpoint was also situated nearby. The Mohali police have set up at least 19 checkpoints in the city. Phase 6 resident Vikram Pratap Kahlon said, “Look at the condition of these rusted and broken barricades. These even lack reflectors. It gives a poor impression of the Mohali police. The whole day police officials pass through this point, with no thought about commuters’ safety.”

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“These serve no purpose except posing a threat to commuters,” said Deepak Verma, a shopkeeper.