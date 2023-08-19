Unauthorised constructions demolished

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

The District Urban Planning Department today conducted a demolition drive to remove unauthorised construction at two illegal colonies located in Haripur Chauphar village here.

Streets, boundary walls and other illegal constructions were demolished at the colonies. Besides, due to violations of building plan, a house in DLF Valley was sealed.

Sharing details, District Town Planner Rakesh Bansal said the department undertook the drive in the peripheral controlled area and urban area of Panchkula. Before taking action against unauthorised constructions, notices were issued to the violators to remove the illegal structures themselves, he said, adding that the drive was conducted today since the notices were ignored.

He emphasised that obtaining permission from the Director of Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before engaging in any kind of construction or development of colony in controlled areas or urban areas. Stringent legal action would be taken against those who undertake unauthorised constructions or colony developments without proper permission.

