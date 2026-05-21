Uncles booked for kidnapping minor girl

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her mother and her relatives following a marital dispute with her father. The girl was allegedly kidnapped from the custody of her grandparents in Kurali as they were returning home from school on a scooter.

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The police recovered the child from the possession of her mother in Mohali and booked five persons, including maternal uncles of the child, in the case.

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This came after the girl’s grandmother Bhupinder Pal Kaur complained of the incident to the police.

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The complainant told the police that there had been a dispute going on between her son and daughter-in-law over the custody of the child.

Kaur alleged that the child’s mother and her relatives have tried to take away the child forcibly earlier also.

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The CCTV footage of the incident shows four-five masked persons, including a woman, waylaying the elderly couple and the child.

A man and a woman restrained the couple while the two others snatched the child from the elderly couple as they fell off the scooter.