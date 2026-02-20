DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Unconscious for 10 days, Mohali girl turns up for physics exam in ambulance

Unconscious for 10 days, Mohali girl turns up for physics exam in ambulance

17-year-old Kanishka Bisht, a person with disability, had been in ICU for the past 13 days

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanishka Bisht reaches the exam centre to take her Class 12 physics exam in ambulance at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 13, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

The sight of an ambulance arriving outside an exam centre in Manimajra here on Friday was anything but ordinary.

Advertisement

Inside it was 17-year-old Kanishka Bisht, who had been in ICU for the past 13 days. She had come to sit for her Class 12 physics exam.

Advertisement

Kanishka, a person with disability, was taken to her class in a wheelchair. An oxygen tank was placed there for any health emergency.

Advertisement

Her father, Prem Singh, said his daughter is a non-medical student of Khalsa School in Sector 26 here.

He said she has not been well since January 30. Initially, she had a cold, which later turned into severe pneumonia.

Advertisement

She was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula and from there, she was referred to the Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh.

Of the 13 days she had been in an intensive care unit, for 10 days she was unconscious, Prem Singh said.

Despite her frail health, Kanishka was determined to appear for her exam, he said. “She is a brave girl,” he added.

Prem Singh said complete medical arrangements, including oxygen support, were made at the exam centre by the hospital authorities.

After the exam, Kanishka was taken back to the hospital, the Zirakpur, Mohali resident said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts