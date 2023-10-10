Uncovered manholes, pits haunt Zirakpur commuters

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 9

Commuters fearfully exclaim, “Ram Ram!” at the sight of pits on Zirakpur roads these days, even as the Zirakpur Municipal Council officials look the other way.

The roads in Zirakpur are in tatters, but even worse is the state of the civic body officials, who have abdicated all their responsibilities towards the local residents.

An open pit covered with a drum. Ravi Kumar

An open manhole in the middle of the Kishanpura road poses a threat to commuters and pedestrians alike. Some residents have carefully placed a plastic drum over the hole in the hope of averting any possible mishap. “If there were just one or two patches, residents could do something. But the entire stretch here is in a very poor condition,” a local said.

A pit was left uncovered following some recent digging work on the Peer Muchalla road near St Peter Little Champ School, giving jitters to commuters every time they cross the stretch.

Despite the fact that the roads witness multiple accidents every day, the Municipal Coruncil, councillors and the administration remain unmoved.

It may be recalled that barely a month ago, an unattended 4-ft deep pit along the VIP Road near the Orbit Apartments had claimed the life of a biker.

Locals said the pit had been dug up by some Municipal Council (MC) workers two–three months ago in a bid to find manholes buried under the interlocking tiles. The MC officials have, however, refuted the charge. The spot remains littered with loose earth and gravel.

