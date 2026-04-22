Uncovering strengths of India’s unorganised sector on wheels

After slugging it out in corporate offices for six years, 28-year-old Maharashtra resident Soham Verma found a new calling — cycling. He is now a mission to cycle the country’s length from Jammu to Kanyakumari.

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Verma started his journey five days ago from Jammu. He has no record in sight. Instead, he wants to understand how systems and processes function within India’s unorganised sector.

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“I have always been interested in observing how everyday people manage their work so efficiently, often without any formal structures or documentation,” said Verma, who is on a two-day halt in Panchkula.

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For the last seven years, he carried a dream of undertaking the journey. His inspiration doesn’t come from professional cyclists, but from the Mumbai dabbawalas, who have been known for managing their business of delivering home-cooked food at the exact location without the help of artificial intelligence.

“Their ability to run such a precise and effective system without relying on complex technology reflects the presence of many such hidden systems in our country that are yet to be fully understood. Their work has been studied across the world, including at institutions like Harvard,” said the cyclist.

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“I also want to explore and share the idea that simplicity itself can be a powerful form of technology, one that is built over years of experience and wisdom. For me, cycling is not just a means of travel, but a way of thinking. While most of us rely on buses, trains, or flights, cycling gives you the chance to slow down and truly live in the moment. It allows you to stay in control of your journey and connects you to experiences that often go unnoticed, the wind, changing scents, the rhythm of the roads, and genuine, unfiltered human interactions.” Verma, who is supported by Masters Union in his endeavour, added.

In Jammu, he experienced the local cuisine, and interacted with Special Forces and NSG commandos. In Jalandhar, he visited one of Asia’s largest sports goods hubs and met a generational bat-making business. In Ludhiana, he visited hosiery factories and cycle production, workforce dynamics and credit systems.

“Over the course of approximately 45 days, I will cover around 4,000 km, cycling between 100 to 150 km each day. The route will take me through Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala,” Verma, who is undertaking the journey on a Trek Dual Sport 1, a hybrid bicycle equipped for long-distance travel carrying five bags, said.