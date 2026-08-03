Underground power cable laid from Indl Area to Kishangarh

In an infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving electricity supply, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has commissioned a 3.5-km-long, 11 kV underground cable from the BBMB grid substation, Industrial Area, Phase-I, to the railway light point and further up to Kishangarh small roundabout at an investment of Rs 1 crore.

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The project replaces the existing overhead 11 kV Kalka feeder, which passed through a forest area while crossing a railway bridge and a choe. The overhead line was highly susceptible to faults caused by tree branches coming in contact with the conductor, resulting in frequent power outages during storms and the monsoon season. These disruptions impacted consumers in Shastri Nagar, parts of Kishangarh and nearby farmhouses.

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By replacing the overhead network with a robust underground cable system, the CPDL has eliminated a major source of recurring faults and significantly strengthened the resilience of the power distribution network in the area.