Understand the value of education, says Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Representatives of nearly 240 schools were honoured by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for their contribution to the field of education, during the Chandigarh Schools’ Excellence Awards, organised by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT).

“The Chandigarh Welfare Trust and the UT Administration will work jointly on improvement in the school education sector of the city,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder of CWT and Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

The event was organised at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26. UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the guest of honour. A total of 237 awards have been conferred under 21 categories, which include 4 categories of principals’ awards, 7 categories of teachers’ awards and 10 categories of schools awards.

Purohit congratulated the CWT for establishing the awards. He advised the attendees to understand the value of education and its importance since the time of Vedas.