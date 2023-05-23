Undertrial dies by suicide at Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 22

An undertrial accused, who was in jail in connection with a theft case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the Central Jail, Ambala, on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hrithik (19), a resident of Rampur in Ambala.

On May 18, some Samlehri village residents caught Hrithik stealing a wire from a tubewell in a field. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on May 19. Last evening, he hanged himself from a grill of a ventilator in a bathroom on the jail premises.

Ram Kumar, SHO, Baldev Nagar police station, said, "Last evening we got information that a 19-year-old old boy who was lodged at the Central Jail in a theft case committed suicide inside a bathroom. The body was handed over to his kin after the postmortem today."