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Home / Chandigarh / Undertrial Wadhwa nabbed from hotel with two UT cops

Undertrial Wadhwa nabbed from hotel with two UT cops

Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank Scam: Was planning to escape with help of his sons

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Undertrial prisoner and tainted real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa, accused in the alleged Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank embezzlement case involving government officials, was nabbed from a hotel in Sector 17 on Tuesday along with two Chandigarh Police personnel who allegedly facilitated his stay there.

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The police claimed Wadhwa was planning to escape with the help of his two sons.

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Wadhwa, alleged to be a major beneficiary of the scam proceeds, had reportedly been taken out of jail on the pretext of undergoing a medical examination. Acting on a tip-off, a Chandigarh Police team raided the hotel and arrested Wadhwa, his two sons and two police personnel present at the scene.

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“On the basis of secret information, a case under Sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 199, 261, 262, 62 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against SI Jagmehar Singh, ASI Surender, Karan Wadhwa, Kunal Wadhwa (sons of Wadhwa) and undertrial prisoner Vikram Wadhwa,” a police statement said.

The two police personnel had been deputed from the Police Lines, Sector 26, to escort Wadhwa from Model Jail, Burail, to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, for a medical check-up. However, after the examination, they allegedly failed to return him to the jail.

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According to the police, Wadhwa and his two sons had hatched a conspiracy to facilitate his escape from lawful custody. The police alleged that the two officers were induced with undue favour or reward to take Wadhwa to Hotel City Heart instead of taking him back to the jail, from where he was allegedly planning to flee.

A police team conducted a raid at the hotel and arrested all accused. Following the operation, Wadhwa was sent back to the jail. As he is already in judicial custody in other cases, the police said he would be formally arrested in the present case after obtaining permission from the court.

Wadhwa is one of the principal accused in the alleged Rs 645-crore financial embezzlement case involving several high-profile government officials.

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