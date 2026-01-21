Unesco nod process set in motion for high court expansion plan; Centre to forward proposal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday was told that the proposal for its infrastructural expansion and holistic development has moved to the next stage, with the UT Administration and the Government of India initiating steps for its inclusion in the International Management Plan and its onward transmission to UNESCO.

The proposal entails additional construction of about 20.50 lakh square feet.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, UT senior standing counsel and senior advocate Amit Jhanji submitted it was unanimously decided in the meeting of Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee held on January 20 that the concept proposal for holistic development plan be forwarded to the Foundation Le Corbusier, Paris, and the Government of India for its inclusion in the International Management Plan in compliance with the high court’s earlier order.

Jhanji added the note stood forwarded to the foundation and the Centre.

Appearing for the Union of India, Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain submitted that the communication sent by the UT Administration was received this morning by the Union Ministry of Culture. It was stated that the proposal would now be forwarded to the international institutions concerned, including UNESCO, after completing the requisite statutory and mandatory formalities.

Clarifying the stage of the process, Jain during the course of hearing submitted: “UT sending the proposal to the Centre is an internal matter. But when Government of India sends some proposal, it becomes an international concern. Formalities and approvals have to be done, but most probably by the evening it will be sent.”

Recording the submissions, the court directed that the matter be listed day after tomorrow to monitor compliance. Ancillary issues such as public facilities and access pathways connected would also be taken up then.

The development is significant as the High Court’s original building, an iconic structure designed by Le Corbusier, has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site as part of the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh.

The entire Capitol Complex, including the High Court block, stands nominated and protected under the World Heritage framework. Keeping with this requirement, the concept note for the proposed expansion of the HC complex has now been submitted to the Foundation Le Corbusier.

The latest development builds on momentum generated earlier this month when the Chandigarh Administration issued a letter of intent to a consultant for conducting a heritage impact assessment and preparing the concept note.

The High Court has repeatedly flagged the crippling impact of infrastructure shortages. Despite a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, only 69 courtrooms are functional.

“This dissuades the High Court from working at full strength,” Chief Justice Nagu had earlier observed, urging the Administration “to take a pragmatic view and allow the High Court to expand in terms of infrastructure by giving approval to the holistic plan, be it restrictively.”

In a detailed order passed on December 5, 2025, the Bench had described the shortage of space as “extreme”, tracing the expansion plan back to 2014. Though the detailed project report was approved in principle in July 2020, the project remained stalled over heritage objections even as pendency and judges’ strength steadily rose. The court at that time also recorded that Registry staff were working in cramped and poorly ventilated rooms, with files and records lying on the floor.