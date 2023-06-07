Unexpected rain in Chandigarh brings relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The city witnessed unexpected rain last night and today, bringing relief to residents from rising temperatures over past couple of days. The weather department had not predicted precipitation for the period.

According to the department, 2.2 mm rain was recorded before 8.30 am and 2.2 mm rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

It brought down the maximum temperature from 37 °C yesterday to 35.6 °C, three degrees below normal. While the minimum temperature stood at 23 °C, which is three notches below normal.

Over the next few days, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise. Light rain is expected on June 10 and 11.

The city has received 23.6 mm rain this month, which is 30 per cent above normal. May had witnessed 119 mm rainfall, which is the highest in over 12 years. April too had seen substantial rainfall.