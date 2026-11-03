Unidentified persons booked for running fake vending permit racket in Chandigarh

The police have booked unidentified persons under sections dealing with cheating and forgery after fake vending permit slips surfaced in the Sector 22 market, with the racket suspected to have spread to other markets in the city during the festive season.

The matter came to light last week in the Sector 22 mobile market, when Municipal Corporation (MC) enforcement staff, during a challan drive, caught a vendor displaying a forged permit. The slip, showing a payment of Rs 3,000 and purportedly valid from October 29 to November 12, was found to be unauthorised. Subsequent checks led to the detection of around 12-13 suspected duplicate permits in the Sector 22B and 22C markets.

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The vendor reportedly told officials that a juice vendor in the Sector 22 market had advised him to apply for the permit online. He allegedly approached the officials himself to verify the slip, which was found to be fake.

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Lalit, sub-inspector with the MC Enforcement Wing, lodged the complaint with the Chandigarh Police.

It is alleged that all the fake slips carried the same application number. The person who issued the slips had allegedly assured the vendor over the phone that the permit was genuine, before switching off his phone.

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While two slips have been found to be genuine, the remaining are under investigation. Shopkeepers said permits were available for up to seven days, while a 20-day permit is also issued for Diwali, depending on requirement, at a cost of around Rs 47,000.

They pointed out that the 15-day validity mentioned on the suspected fake slip was a major red flag, as the MC does not issue permits extending beyond the festival period.

The police said they had questioned the vendor in possession of the slips. Sanjeev Chaddha, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said he had also met MC officials on the issue.