Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gives away job letters in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave away job letters to 171 newly appointed employees in various government departments, including the Central Armed Police Forces, public sector banks, Railways, income tax department and Central Ground Water Board, during a ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised at the Border Security Force campus here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said the upcoming generation would be shaping India’s destiny as a developed country in the years to come. He urged them to take the nation ahead on a faster growth trajectory.

He said as per reports of financial institutions, India today emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world and was poised to become the third largest by 2026-27. While some countries in the west were facing recession, India’s growth remained positive and was said to be among the two bright spots in the world, he added.

Stating that the next decade belongs to India, Puri said today, travelling around India revealed that domestic tourism and industry was booming, which was not the case in many other countries that he had visited recently.

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party as “the most corrupt” organisation, the Union Minister said the party whose leaders had once claimed that they were only a part of an anti-corruption movement and had no desire to enter electoral politics were now engaging in unwarranted activities.

