Union Minister Puri to be in city tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold various programmes to observe the 50th anniversary of Emergency imposed by the Congress regime, on June 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Party state vice-president and convener of these programmes, Shakti Prakash Devshali, said on June 26, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will address a seminar to be organised at the party headquarters, “Kamalam” here.