Union Minister’s June 10 visit to Chandigarh cancelled

The proposed visit of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar to the city on June 10 has been cancelled. He was to lay foundation stones of four major development projects and hold meetings with administrative officials and review the progress of Central Government schemes. Sources said the minister was likely to visit the city in the last week of June.

He was to inaugurate north India’s largest floating solar power plant at Sector 39 waterworks. The 3 MWp capacity floating solar plant has been set up by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), a part of the Union Territory’s plan to generate 15 MWp more solar power by the end of this year. Constructed at a cost of about Rs 24 crore, this plant will not only generate renewable energy, but will also reduce water evaporation. Another 2.5 MWp plant was already functioning at the waterworks.

The minister was to lay the foundation stone for the construction of 144 modern flats for police personnel in Dhanas and inaugurate the new building of Government Senior Secondary School at Kajehri, and a new hostel building at Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50.