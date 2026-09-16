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Home / Chandigarh / University a centre for development of ideas: Union minister Shekhawat

University a centre for development of ideas: Union minister Shekhawat

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses an event at the PU Convention Centre in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A university is not merely a place to earn a degree but a centre for the development of ideas, personality and leadership. It is essential that young people graduating from universities carry with them not only knowledge but also a sense of social responsibility.
This was stated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who visited Panjab University on Tuesday to inaugurate the office of newly elected Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Ankit Bidhan.
Shekhawat, along with Virendra Singh Solanki, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), stayed on the university campus for four hours. From the office of the PUCSC president, they proceeded to the Convention Centre to attend an interactive session and felicitation ceremony.
Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Meenakshi Goyal, former ABVP student leaders, Punjab and Chandigarh BJP leaders and university faculty members were present on the occasion.
Representatives of the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), HIMSA and other alliance partners, which supported the ABVP in the elections, were honoured.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor emphasised the need for a positive environment among elected student council members for the development of the university.
“The ABVP has delivered what it promised after coming to power last year, for the very first time. It was the result of the work done that the ABVP retained the top seat and will continue to ensure the welfare of students,” said Solanki.
In his maiden speech from the stage at the Convention Centre, Bidhan announced Rs 5,100 scholarship for needy students in the memory of Jyoti, a research scholar who died due to electrocution, and Chaitanya Singh, who committed suicide. The scholarship will be funded from the PUCSC funds.

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