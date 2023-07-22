University book brings to focus teaching, learning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

A book titled, “Pedagogic Journeys: The Scholarship of Teaching Learning”, edited by Dr Jayanti Dutta, Faculty, Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), was released today by Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor.

The book is published by the Publication Bureau of PU and is the documentation of the experiences of teaching in Indian classrooms, in general and at Panjab University in particular. In this book 21 teachers of PU share their travelogues in the teaching-learning landscape, which brings to the fore several aspects of the practice and makes the reader relate to, compare, understand or develop insights.

While releasing the book, Professor Vig congratulated the contributors and said she expected that the takeaways from the book would enrich the understanding of the readers, new and experienced teachers, students, researchers and other stakeholders about the different aspects of the practice of teaching.

Prof Vandana Arora, Director, Publication Bureau, PU, expressed happiness about the publication of the book which brings teaching-learning of PU at the focus. She appreciated the unique academic experiment done through this book.

Dr Dutta stated that the erudition implicit in teaching was hardly talked about, let alone be written or recorded. This book is an attempt to bring attention to the process of “becoming a teacher”, which is a journey of realisations, hard work, self-introspection, reflections and consistent efforts for improvement. This is the first time that the voices of the teachers have found expression — both lucid and loud — about a topic which is close to their heart but which they seldom disclose. The book is also a record of the teaching profile of PU through the past five decades.

#Panjab University Chandigarh