Panjab University can save time, money by avoiding physical verification: Fellow

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 4

The Panjab University Vice-Chancellor is said to have agreed to form a four-member committee to streamline the process of physical inspections /visits to various affiliated colleges in respect to grant of temporary extension of affiliation for courses/subjects.

Acting on a proposal by fellow Dr Parveen Goyal, the Vice-Chancellor has agreed to form the committee. The matter was also discussed in the recent meeting of the university Senate in which a majority of the members agreed to introduce a system for avoiding physical inspections. On many occasions in the past, allegations were levelled against various inspection committees for giving erroneous approvals of affiliations ignoring the rules and regulations of the university.

“There have been several incidents where physical inspection committee approved affiliation for such colleges, which have no infrastructure either to start a new centre or a course. Such matter gets listed in Senate meetings and it becomes a topic of discussion. I had even requested university Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar to start a process where the college will take responsibility for providing wrong information. In the world of digitisation, we should adopt better ways and avoid any allegation on the university. Why should a prestigious institution like Panjab University face the embarrassment,” said Goyal.

He said: “By avoiding the physical verification to the colleges, the university can save both time and money, which is given in the form of TA/DA by the colleges.”

He further claimed: “The extension of temporary affiliation for courses/subject should be based on self-disclosure submission of the applicant (respective institution) along with annexure and an affidavit”.