University’s car-free day initiative off to jerky start

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 22

Confusion marked the ‘car-free day’ initiative of Panjab University today as a substantial number of visitors, including students, reached the gates in four-wheelers. The absence of alternative parking arrangements caused frustration among those trying to enter the university.

VC Renu Vig (2nd from right) on the way to her office along with the Registrar and the DSW (Women).

A significant rush was observed at the Sector 15 market near Gate No. 2 of the university, as students and visitors scrambled to find parking spots for their vehicles. The lack of designated parking zones left many troubled.

University Registrar Yajwinder Singh said despite initial hiccups, the initiative had a positive impact, with a 75% reduction in the number of four-wheelers on the campus. On an average, around 1,000 cars used to enter the university daily.

He acknowledged the challenges faced on the first day of the initiative and assured that these issues would be resolved in the following months. He noted that some school students, particularly those attending Ankur School on the campus, cannot be expected to arrive on foot, and alternative arrangements would be made for parents dropping off their children.

In an effort to accommodate students coming by auto-rickshaws and cabs, the university plans to run shuttle bus service around the campus every 10 minutes.

On the Day 1 of the initiative, connectivity between the north and south campuses remained an issue. Near Gate No. 1, parking space was limited due to ongoing construction work, leaving many visitors, including students, searching for parking in nearby areas.

Although some department parking lots were less crowded due to restrictions, the campus did not achieve a complete car-free status, as four-wheelers were seen moving around.

Jatinder Singh, president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), extended support to the initiative, but called for better arrangements to cater to the needs of students.

