Unlit Zirakpur flyover prone to accidents

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 9

It has been days since a stretch of the Zirakpur flyover has been unlit due to non-functional street lights. Neither the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) nor the Municipal Council bothered to repair it. Residents said the lights on the flyover were highly unreliable and remained non-functional regularly.

“There is no accountability of officials even as it is their job to maintain the flyover. At night time, the chances of mishap increase manifold. Miscreants can take advantage of unlit areas too,” said Vandana Salaria, a VIP Road resident.

Residents urged the Mohali administration to take up the matter with the NHAI as the highway authority officials had been unresponsive to the situation.

“A week ago, all lights on the flyover were off. Darkness prevailed over around one-km-long stretch. It remained so for three-four days after which lights started functioning at two places. Around 15 to 20 lights are non-functional on the flyover,” said Sumer Singh, a resident of Maya Garden.

The Zirakpur flyover has a divider with a very low height and an unreliable street lighting system poses risk of head-on crashes between vehicles. Residents and road safety experts have sought installation of anti-glare median on the Zirakpur flyover to avoid fatal head-on crashes at night, often due to speeding vehicles.