Unpaid for 6 months, cooks hold protest in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

Mid-day meal cooks, who are waiting for honorarium for nearly six months, today staged a dharna at the Siksha Sadan in Ambala City and raised slogans against the state government.

The mid-day meal cooks get Rs 7,000 per month as honorarium.

Lalita, district president of Mid-Day Meal Helpers’ Union, said, “There are around 1,430 cooks in Ambala. We are waiting for honorarium for the past six months. While our primary job is to cook food for children, we are forced to do additional work too, and stay back even after our work is over. Despite not getting any honorarium, we are still working and preparing food for children. We have decided to stage a two-hour dharna daily at Siksha Sadan from Monday.”