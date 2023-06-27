‘Unutilised’ bus pass: CTU told to refund charges to complainant

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 26

State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT Chandigarh (Additional Bench), has rejected an appeal of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) filed against the order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which had directed the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to refund the charges of a bus pass which were not utilised during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The district commission had passed an order on January 12 on a complaint filed by Ashish Kumar, a resident of Housing Boarding Colony, Dhanas.

In his complaint, Ashish had said that he has purchased a bus pass from the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking for a period of three months, valid from February 23, 2020 to May 22, 2020.

He said due to the imposition of curfew, there was no operation of CTU-OP Buses until May 2020.

As a result, the charges of the bus pass remained unutilised for two months. Ashish said he requested CTU to refund the bus pass charges of Rs 1,860 paid by him, but it neither replied to the request nor refunded the amount.

After hearing his complaint, the district commission had directed the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to refund the balance pass fare of two months to the complainant.

Not satisfied with the judgment, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking filed an appeal before the state commission. The appellant argued that there was neither deficiency in service nor any negligence on their part as buses could not be operated during the lockdown. It said later, an opportunity was given to the general public as well as the complainant by publishing public notice in various newspapers to compensate the passengers for renewal of their bus passes, but the complainant failed to exercise the option and was himself negligent for not getting renewed his bus pass and therefore, there was no occasion to refund the amount of fare of bus for two months.

After hearing the arguments, the state commission dismissed the appeal, observing that the it had no merit and told CTU to refund the charges.