UP Challengers win 6th Wheelchair Cricket Championship

The UP Challengers emerged victorious in the grand finale of the 6th Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026, defeating Chhattisgarh Fighters by 68 runs at the Law Ground, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

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Batting first after winning the toss, UP Challengers posted an impressive 153/4 in 15 overs, powered by a brilliant unbeaten 63 by Hublal and a blistering 36 off just 16 balls by Jaydev Yadav. In reply, Chhattisgarh Fighters were restricted to 85/7 in their allotted 15 overs, despite a fighting 57 not out by Komal Yadav. Basantlal Bind starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets, while Rinku chipped in with 2 wickets to seal a comprehensive victory for UP Challengers.

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The closing and prize distribution ceremony was graced by Parminder Pal Singh, IAS, renowned Punjabi actress Diljott, and Kavita Rawat, President, Wheelchair Cricket Federation of India (WCFI). The dignitaries felicitated the champions, runners-up, and outstanding performers by presenting trophies, medals and awards, while congratulating all the players for their exceptional performances and inspiring spirit of resilience.